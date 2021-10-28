Missing woman’s body found in Plant City wooded area

TAMPA (WFLA) – A missing woman has been found dead after she was reported missing nearly three weeks ago.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, 56-year-old Tammy Case was found dead in a wooded area in Plant City.

Case was located on Oct. 25 and had been reported missing on Oct. 10.

“I want to thank our detectives for their hard work and dedication to finding Tammy Case,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This is not the outcome we had hoped for. Our thoughts are with the family, and all those who knew and loved Ms. Case.”

At this time, there is no sign of foul play. Detectives are currently working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.