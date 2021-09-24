Missing Tampa woman’s body found 10 miles from her torched car in South Carolina

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have revealed new information surrounding the disappearance and death of a college student from Tampa that was found dead in South Carolina.

WBTW reports that an incident report from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 21-year-old Sheridan Wahl’s car was found torched and abandoned in a ditch in Scranton, S.C. on Sunday, two days before her body was found 10 miles away, behind the Hannah-Salem Fire Department.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle did not have its license plate and that the VIN was unreadable.

At the time of her disappearance, Sheridan Wahl was visiting family in Myrtle Beach. Her mother, Kelly DeArment Wahl, said she spoke to her on FaceTime around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

On the call, Sheridan Wahl told her mother she was trying to rent a scooter and was preparing to drive back home to Tampa, authorities said. That was the last time she was seen.

“Sheridan was our cherished and loving daughter, sister, niece and friend,” Kelly DeArment Wahl wrote on Facebook. “She will be missed more than words can ever express.”

Her body was found with a brown hat and sunglasses behind the department’s training tower, according to a separate incident report. Investigators said they believed her body was there for a while, based on the discoloration of her skin.

According to NBC, an autopsy is scheduled Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina while state authorities continue piecing together what happened to Sheridan Wahl. The family will release a full statement once more information on the case is released.