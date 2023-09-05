TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa Bay kayakers were brought back to dry land after going missing for nearly eight hours on Monday.

Hillsborough County deputies said the two kayakers were last seen near Apollo Beach on Monday, Sep. 4.

“With the assistance of our Aviation Team, our Marine Unit was able to locate the couple just North of Apollo Beach,” the sheriff’s office said.

As deputies pulled up to the kayakers, they asked if they were injured.

“Not really, we just got lost,” the kayakers respond.

The kayakers and their vessel were pulled aboard and safely returned to their home without injury.

“Thank you so much,” one kayaker told a marine deputy. “We just got lost and it was so crazy.”

“We are immensely proud of our team for their swift response,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Their commitment to safety knows no bounds, and today, they made sure these adventurers made it back to shore unharmed.”