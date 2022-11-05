Emergency responders rush to the scene of an emergency.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 17-year-old died Friday night after being found in a pond, according to Hillsborough County deputies.

A release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area of Sheldon Road and Memorial Highway around 8 p.m. after the teenager was reported missing.

However, before deputies got there, the teen’s parents found them in a nearby pond, the sheriff’s office said.

First responders tried to treat the 17-year-old and took the victim to a hospital, but the minor died.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teenager had autism.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this heartbreaking time,” the release said.