Missing Hillsborough County baby, mother not seen since last week

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County authorities are desperately searching for a 1-year-old boy and his mother who have been missing since last week.

The toddler and his mother—Clayton Cunningham, 1, and Marissa Lawrence, 27, were last seen on July 29 near 19th Avenue NE and N Tamiami Trail in Ruskin.

The two have not been seen or heard from since.

Clayton is 3 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Lawrence is 5 feet tall and around 165 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Deputies have obtained a court-authorized “Take Into Custody” order for the child, according to the sheriff’s office.

Further information regarding their disappearance was not immediately available.

“Time is of the essence when it comes to missing persons cases like this one,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our goal here at the Sheriff’s Office is to always safely bring home those who are missing to their loved ones. I urge anyone out there with information to contact us, because it may just be the clue we need to bring Clayton and his mother home.”

Those with information on their whereabouts are being asked to call (813) 247-8200.

LATEST STORIES: