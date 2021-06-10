Missing Hillsborough Co. woman’s body found burning, homicide investigation underway

TAMPA (WFLA) – The body of a missing Town ‘N’ Country woman in her 30s was found burning in a wooded area near the Sunshine Skyway bridge Wednesday night.

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office did not release the woman’s name due to Marsy’s Law, however, confirmed connected to a missing persons case in Hillsborough County.

Deputies say the woman worked as a security guard at the Beach Walk apartment complex and was last seen there on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.