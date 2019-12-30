Missing hiker located in Thonotosassa nature park

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate a hiker who went missing at a nature park Sunday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, a woman called 911 at around 6 p.m. saying she was on a trail for about two hours and could not find her way out of the Flatwoods Wilderness Park

Deputies spotted her thanks to the light from her cellphone and using a helicopter with night vision.

The woman was found uninjured and driven safely out of the woods.

“Rescues like this are one of the many benefits of having an expansive, well-trained Aviation Unit. Our team of deputies who fly our helicopters are constantly working from the air to assist in both rescues and arrests. I couldn’t be more proud of the work they put in everyday to keep the citizens of Hillsborough County safe.” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

