Missing hiker located in Thonotosassa nature park

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate a hiker who went missing at a nature park Sunday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, a woman called 911 at around 6 p.m. saying she was on a trail for about two hours and could not find her way out of the Flatwoods Wilderness Park

Deputies spotted her thanks to the light from her cellphone and using a helicopter with night vision.

The woman was found uninjured and driven safely out of the woods.

“Rescues like this are one of the many benefits of having an expansive, well-trained Aviation Unit. Our team of deputies who fly our helicopters are constantly working from the air to assist in both rescues and arrests. I couldn’t be more proud of the work they put in everyday to keep the citizens of Hillsborough County safe.”

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss