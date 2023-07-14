TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a 16-year-old Tampa girl who has been missing since Tuesday.

Isabelle Land last seen in the area of the 2100 block of West Barclay Road on Tuesday, according to a release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Land is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white shorts or gray jeans.

She may be carrying two backpacks and has a tattoo on the right side of her neck with Asian lettering.

Land is believed to be traveling with an older, Hispanic male, who may be missing teeth, according to FDLE. The pair may be driving in a newer, dark-tinted, four door white sedan with an unknown Florida tag

Anyone who sees Land is asked to not approach her and to contact law enforcement.