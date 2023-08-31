PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Missing Child Alert was issued Thursday night for a Plant City teen, according to officials.

Kimberly Nolasco Hernandez, 15, was last seen in the area of the 600 block of West Ball Street in Plant City in a blue crop top, SpongeBob pajama pants and light-green crocs, officials said. She may also have a pink jacket.

Hernandez is 5’4″ and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, officials said.

Hernandez could be with Abraham Lopez-Iglesias, who is 5’7″ and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, officials said. He was last seen wearing a light-pink shirt, gray pants and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Plant City Police Department at 813-757-9200 or dial 911.