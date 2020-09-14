Missing Child Alert issued for 11-year-old girl from Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a missing 11-year-old girl from Tampa.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Darirlyn Ical, a white-Hispanic girl, was last seen in the area of the 2700 block of Chestnut Street, just down the road from MacFarlane Park and MacFarlane Park IB Elementary School.

Ical was last seen wearing a black hoodie with red and white stripes down the sleeves and blue jeans. She has brown hair and brown eyes, is 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds.

The FDLE says the girl may be with Martin Ical, a white-Hispanic man, who is roughly 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Darirlyn, please contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or 911.

