Missing Child Alert issued for 3 Hillsborough County girls

Hillsborough County

(Source: Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Monday for three children who were reported missing in Hillsborough County.

Iyana Sailor, 8, Nahlia Wade, 4, and Noelle Wade, 1, were last seen in the 6000 block of Williams Road in Seffner, according to law enforcement officials.

Investigators suspect the children may be in the company of ShaunQue Sailor and could be traveling in a green 2006 Honda Ridgeline with the Florida tag number NKAY80.

Iyana Wade is described as a 4 feet tall black female, weighing 50 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Nahlia Wade is black, 3 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. She also has black hair and brown eyes.

Noelle is black, 50 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Sailor, 25, is described as a 5 feet 7 inches black female weighing 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8000 or 911.

