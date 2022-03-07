Missing and endangered: Tampa police searching for Shakira Fornaris

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Source: Tampa Police Department

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are asking for the public’s help in finding Shakira Fornaris who disappeared over the weekend and is considered endangered.

Police said Fornaris was last seen in the area of Armenia Avenue and Kenmore Avenue. She is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Her age was not disclosed.

Fornaris was last seen wearing a white jacket and white pajama pants.

Those with information regarding her whereabouts are asked to call police at 813-231-6130.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Next Five

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss