Missing and endangered: Tampa police searching for Shakira Fornaris

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are asking for the public’s help in finding Shakira Fornaris who disappeared over the weekend and is considered endangered.

Police said Fornaris was last seen in the area of Armenia Avenue and Kenmore Avenue. She is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Her age was not disclosed.

Fornaris was last seen wearing a white jacket and white pajama pants.

Those with information regarding her whereabouts are asked to call police at 813-231-6130.