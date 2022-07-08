TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding an 87-year-old man who was reported missing in Temple Terrace.

Willie Gillette was last seen at about 8 p.m. Thursday, leaving a Winn-Dixie on 56th Street. He was wearing a yellow shirt with a blue collar and brown shoes.

Deputies said he was driving a red Dodge Caravan with the Florida tag QNYR41. The vehicle was later spotted by deputies in Hernando County, in the area of Cortez Boulevard and Mariner Boulevard.

Deputies said Gillette may be suffered from undiagnosed dementia.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call detectives at (813) 247-8200.