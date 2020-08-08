Missing 10-year-old Tampa boy located after fleeing home in car

UPDATE: The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said 10-year-old Josue Pacheco has been located.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 10-year-old Tampa boy who drove away from home in a car Friday night.

Deputies said Josue Pacheco left his home near N 15th St. and E 127th Ave. in Tampa around 10:48 p.m.

The boy left the home in a black Chrysler 300, which was located unoccupied a short time later by his home.

“Our detectives are asking for the public’s assistance to help locate this child,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our top priority is to make sure he gets home safely to his family.”

If you have any information on Josue Pacheco’s current whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

