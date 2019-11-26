LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Miracle rescue: Hillsborough deputy saves toddler after nearly drowning in pool

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hillsborough County deputy is being called a hero after rescuing a one-year-old girl from nearly drowning in a pool.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook Tuesday saying the child was rushed to St. Joseph’s North Hospital and was placed on life support after the near-drowning.

Deputy Kerr Craige went back to the home for a welfare check and was thrilled to learn the baby he saved is now back at home and fully recovered!

Deputies are calling it a holiday miracle.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss