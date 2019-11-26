Miracle rescue: Hillsborough deputy saves toddler after nearly drowning in pool

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hillsborough County deputy is being called a hero after rescuing a one-year-old girl from nearly drowning in a pool.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook Tuesday saying the child was rushed to St. Joseph’s North Hospital and was placed on life support after the near-drowning.
Deputy Kerr Craige went back to the home for a welfare check and was thrilled to learn the baby he saved is now back at home and fully recovered!
Deputies are calling it a holiday miracle.