Miracle rescue: Hillsborough deputy saves toddler after nearly drowning in pool

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hillsborough County deputy is being called a hero after rescuing a one-year-old girl from nearly drowning in a pool.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook Tuesday saying the child was rushed to St. Joseph’s North Hospital and was placed on life support after the near-drowning.

Deputy Kerr Craige went back to the home for a welfare check and was thrilled to learn the baby he saved is now back at home and fully recovered!

Deputies are calling it a holiday miracle.