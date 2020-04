TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A teenager suffered minor injuries after crashing his vehicle on I-275 Sunday afternoon.

(Florida Highway Patrol)

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old was traveling south on I-275 approaching Floribraska Avenue when he collided with the rear of a boat trailer towed by John Hamilton, 40.

The teen’s car rotated to the outside shoulder of the road and collided with the guardrail.

The car overturned across the guardrail before coming to rest.

Hamilton stopped after the accident.