Military leaders grilled by Senators over housing issues at MacDill, other bases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee took up the issue of problems with base housing across the country this week.

Senators grilled military leadership about the problems on Tuesday in Washington.

“Maybe some of the CEOs need to move into the housing over the holidays,” Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) said.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) asked military leadership if the problem can be fixed under the current contracts with the private companies.

“They’re never going to fix this if they don’t have the capitol to do it and they can’t get the capitol to do it,” Sen. Scott said during the committee hearing.

Scott later blamed Democrats for holding up legislation that could help in some areas.

“We’ve taken two votes so far and the Democrats have blocked it both times,” he said.

At MacDill Air Force Base, military families say mold is still a problem despite the attention of base leadership and members of Congress who have visited the base.

The housing at military bases across the country is controlled and maintained by private companies. Senators at Tuesday’s hearing heard the contracts with these companies are for 50-year periods.

Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) asked military leaders who can be fired if the problems aren’t fixed.

“My question is, who’s in charge? Is it the base commander? Is it a base housing officer? Is it the Secretary of the Navy?” King said. “There’s got to be somebody who can be held accountable here.”

