Military couple ties knot in free dream wedding thrown by Tampa Bay community

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Friday started like many wedding days. The bridesmaids doted on the bride, and the groomsmen got ready in their own way as the groom experienced a mix of emotions.

“I’m very excited, but very nervous at the same time. It’s been a long time planning the wedding and it’s finally here. I’m super excited,” Kevin Velasquez said.

Everything was ready for the big event.

“The sun is shining and we’re going to have a beautiful wedding in our Enchanted Forrest,” Bonnie McSharry, owner of the Cross Creek Ranch, said.

The owners of CCR first saw Kevin Velasquez and Shay Barber on News Channel 8 when he popped the question at a Tampa Bay Rays game and she said yes.

“We just have a special place in our hearts for the military and really respect them and honor them,” McSharry said.

Setting things in motion, everything was donated for the military couple. Not just the venue, but the photos and video.

“All the fresh flowers, the wedding cake, her hair and makeup, her dress was donated,” McSharry told 8 On Your Side’s Marco Villarreal.

Everyone involved donated their time and resources, many of them former military.

The groom felt one more emotion on his wedding day: gratitude.

“Shay and I are very, very, very, glad that everyone came together and donated their time for our wedding, and we couldn’t feel more blessed, be more blessed,” said Kevin.

“They’re so grateful. All I’ve heard them do is pour praise over everybody that they come into contact with today,” said Bob Thompson, a photographer and owner of Thompson Brand Images.

“When you know you know. As cheesy as that sounds, that’s my motto and I’m sticking to it. When you know you know and I found a great man,” said the bride, Shay Velasquez.

