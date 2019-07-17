Military couple gets free wedding after Rays game day proposal

DOVER, Fla. (WFLA) – – Kevin took a chance she would say yes.

So in front of a crowd at a Tampa Bay Rays – New York Yankees game on the 4th of July the Air Force airman popped the question to his girlfriend Shay, also in the Air Force.

She said yes.

Then both got a surprise a few days later. The owners of Cross Creek Ranch, a wedding destination spot in Dover, reached out to offer them a free wedding.

“As soon as I saw their proposal, I thought I wanted to give them the wedding,” said owner Bonnie McSharry.

McSharry and her husband have wanted to give a military couple a wedding for a while and when they saw Kevin and Shay on News Channel 8, they knew that’s the couple they wanted to help.

“All of our vendors are donating. There’s no money changing hands. It’s all people’s time… everyone that we contacted,” she said.

Kevin and Shay chose February 14, 2020 for their wedding day. And now it’s going to be a destination wedding, they’re moving in August.