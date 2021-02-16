Military community remembering former Bucs receiver Vincent Jackson

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Vincent Jackson made a name for himself on the football field, but it’s his work off the field that touched so many in the Tampa Bay area.

A former Tampa Bay Buccaneer and San Diego Chargers wide receiver, Jackson was found dead Monday in a hotel room in Brandon, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

His death remains an active and open investigation as of Tuesday.

“A huge huge loss of someone that was very special,” said Ariane Hargrave, who is a Board Member for Jackson’s foundation, Jackson in Action 83 Foundation.

Jackson grew up in a military family and though the foundation was very active in the military community, hosting events like baby showers, bowling, walk-a-thons, scholarship programs and even helping with housing for military families.

Hargrave attended the same high school as Jackson in Colorado, and in 2014 took part in an event hosted by the former football star for military families.

“We had just moved to Florida and my husband was actually deployed, so we were invited to attend an event for military family members. My son and I were able to go and it was just an amazing adventure and opportunity,” said Hargrave.

After meeting Jackson, Hargave asked how she could help and joined the foundation as a board member.

“The military baby shower event is probably the most heartwarming for me because obviously to be in a place where you don’t have family, and just to be able to have that support, and just know that someone is there. It was great to see that he was very genuine in what he did. He had the experience and just knew how to give back,” said Hargrave. “He used his platform to affect the lives of many.”

Hargrave said his legacy will always be remembered in the military community.

“The positive affect that he had on so many. deployments are so hard to already know that you’re loved one is abroad and to know that you had Vincent and the foundation to be there to show support it meant a lot,” said Hargrave.

For more information about the Jackson in Action 83 Foundation visit their website.