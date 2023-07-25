Video above: Previous coverage — Miami-Dade police director in hospital

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Miami-Dade police shared an update on Police Director Freddy Ramirez after he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound while in Tampa.

“Director Ramirez continues to positively recover post-surgery,” the department said in a statement. “He continues to receive outstanding medical care in Tampa surrounded by his family, loved ones, and MDPD brothers and sisters.”

Ramirez was in town for the 2023 Florida Sheriff’s Association’s Summer Conference.

Tampa police said officers responded to the Marriott Waterside Hotel for a report of a man pointing a gun at himself. Police spoke to Ramirez, who said he and a woman were arguing, but that he never pointed a gun and wasn’t going to hurt anybody.

The woman also told police she did not feel worried for her safety, police said.

Ramirez left the hotel and attempted to take his own life along I-75, officials said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.