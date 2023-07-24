TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez suffered a “critical” injury in Tampa.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said Ramirez was undergoing surgery early Monday morning.

The police department did not share any details about what happened to Ramirez, however, it said the incident is being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

“We ask you to please keep him in your prayers,” the police department said.

The department said it will provide an update when more information becomes available.

Ramirez joined the police department in 1995.