TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez was handcuffed and questioned by Tampa police after a witness reported seeing him point a gun at his head and say he was going to “end it here.”

Ramirez and his wife were in Tampa on July 23 for the 2023 Florida Sheriff’s Association’s Summer Conference. Authorities said the couple got into a domestic dispute at a hotel when Ramirez reportedly pointed the gun at his head.

Documents note there were no first-hand witnesses or security camera footage capturing the alleged incident, only second-hand knowledge passed on from an unknown witness to a hotel staff member.

At 6:50 p.m. Tampa police arrived outside Ramirez’s 12th-floor hotel room. After placing him in handcuffs, officers questioned why he had reportedly pointed the gun at himself.

Ramirez admitted that he and his wife had gotten into an argument but insisted he had no intention of harming himself or others. His wife agreed, saying she was not concerned about her safety or being in danger.

With no evidence of a crime or immediate danger, Ramirez was released at the hotel.

Later that night, Ramirez’s wife frantically called 911 from the side of I-75 to report that her husband had run into the roadway and shot himself.

“Oh my God, help me! Oh my God, help me please!” she can be heard screaming on the phone.

After four minutes, first responders arrived and rushed Ramirez to Tampa General Hospital where he has undergone multiple surgeries. As of this report, he remains hospitalized.