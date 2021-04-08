Metropolitan Ministries to offer affordable housing option for families in Seffner

SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA )- Metropolitan Ministries is expanding its mission with the opening of a new affordable housing complex named SabalPlace.

The goal for the 112-unit housing development is to help local families transition from living out on the streets.

The housing at SabalPlace includes one, two and three-bedroom apartments, a shared clubhouse and a playground clubhouse.

“For so many years we’ve dreamed of this opportunity to really take it all to the next level, find that permanent housing for families to be living in and this is really a dream come true,” Metropolitan Ministries Chief Programs Officer Christine Long said.

Families in need will also have access to a professional case management team while residing at the affordable complex.

Last year, around 700 families were helped by the programs Metropolitan Ministries has implemented.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for SabelPlace will be on April 9 at 10 a.m. at 3473 Aegean Sea Way, off of E. Broadway, Building 3409 in Seffner.