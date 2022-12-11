TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — On some families’ Christmas lists, you can find things like a new video game system or a flat screen tv, but for other families, they’re just trying to figure out what their next meal is going to be and where they’re going to sleep tonight.

“We’re seeing people come to the tent who have never needed help before,” said Associate Director of Marketing and Communications Brensey Thompson-Hurst.

Metropolitan Ministries is seeing a need like never before.

“That’s what God calls us to do,” Maintenance Supervisor Matthew Reed.

He dedicates his life to the nonprofit organization which serves six counties here in the Tampa Bay Area.

Reed works 12 hours a day, every day.

It takes 14,000 volunteers, 1 million pounds of food, 100,000 toys/gift cards, and a lot of hard work to make it happen.

It’s all in an effort to help one family at a time.

Thompson-Hurst described her favorite memory with a client.

“She said that her mother had just passed away, and she was the one who supported her and her children,” she said. “Because her mother was no longer here, she didn’t know if she was going to be able to have a good Christmas for her and her kid. Just coming to our holiday tent gave her a little bit of hope that she could make it through the holidays and that her and her kids would have a good Christmas.”

You can donate, volunteer, or they even have a shop online.

You can pay for things online that will end up right here on one of their shelves.