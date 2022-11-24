TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Thousands of Tampa Bay families will get a hot meal this Thanksgiving, thanks to one local organization.

Volunteers from Metropolitan Ministries prepared over 6,000 meals to be passed out across the Tampa Bay area on Thursday morning, with more on the way.

“Something wonderful happens when a hungry, struggling family sits down together to eat a traditional Thanksgiving dinner,” the organization said. “A dinner we cannot provide without the generosity of our entire Tampa Bay community.”

The volunteers spent hours preparing the meals alongside Tampa-native and WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil.

Tampa-native and WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil helps prepare Thanksgiving meals.

The professional wrestler said he volunteers at the event every Thanksgiving because he once needed the organization’s help.

“Regardless of whatever movie I’m in or wrestling match I’m in, I’ll never be too far removed from where I came from,” O’Neil said.

In addition to the turkeys and food that were provided Thursday morning, Metropolitan Ministries volunteers will distribute the following food:

2,750 lbs. of turkey

1,800 lbs. of mashed potatoes

1,600 lbs. of vegetables

100 gallons of gravy

800 lbs. of stuffing

560 pies and desserts

Here is where you can get a hot meal on Thursday afternoon:

The Portico Café – Time: 11 am – 2 pm

1001 N. Florida Ave

Tampa, FL 33602

Healing Hearts Café – Time: 11 am – 2 pm

6436 12th Street

Zephyrhills, FL 33542