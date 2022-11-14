TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa-based nonprofit Metropolitan Ministries is preparing for its busy season. Each year, its holiday tents open up to lend help to families facing hardship.

“Our focus this holiday season is to help those that have been devastated by both economic storms, personal storms in their life, as well as this physical storm,” said Tim Marks, President & CEO. He added that this year, many people are recovering from hurricanes Ian and Nicole in addition to dealing with rising prices.

Families in need of help can request it by visiting their website. The organization is always in need of donations and volunteers to help families.

“We have more volunteers than we do employees,” Justine Burke with Metro Ministries said. “We see the need every day, year-round. It’s not just the holidays. And at the very least we want everyone to have a Thanksgiving and a Christmas,” she added.

Tents will be open in Tampa, Pasco, Pinellas and Lee Counties this year to assist people in need.