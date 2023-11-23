TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The smells of Thanksgiving started at 4 a.m. at Tampa’s Metropolitan Ministries kitchen on Thursday as volunteers and staff gradually packed in to feed thousands of people around the Tampa Bay Area for the holiday.

Three thousand hundred hot meals were prepared in that kitchen using 1,700 pounds of turkey, 1,400 pounds of mashed potatoes, 950 pounds of vegetables, 90 pounds of gravy, 488 pounds of stuffing, 887 pounds of pies, and 3,600 dinner rolls.

With the help of donations, 15,000 food boxes and 15,000 turkeys or hams will be distributed through the organization’s holiday tents and pop-up locations, equating to 600,000 individual meals.

The nonprofit still needs help, however. They are looking to serve an additional 15,000 families and 60,000 children for Christmas starting next week, and need volunteers and donors.

Metro Ministries said it needs frozen turkeys and hams, cereal, canned yams, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gift cards for toys and food, and gifts for teenagers between 13 and 17.

You can visit www.metromin.org/holiday-central for more details.