MetroCon brings a sense of community to Tampa Convention Center

TAMPA (WFLA) – Thousands took over the Tampa Convention Center for a 4-day anime convention. MetroCon started in 2003 and has evolved over time to become Florida’s Largest Anime Convention.

“This just a nice community of people who are interested in the same thing and it’s just something you can kind of connect with other people,” said Jenna Geiger.

One thing that has remained the same since the convention started back in the early 2000s, the sense of community everyone feels while they are here.

“This is such an open family of people. Nobody will discriminate against you; we do discriminate against bullying because we do not like that. But, everybody watches everyone else’s back,” said David Mansfield.

This year thousands attended MetroCon and event organizers are hoping for another successful year in 2020.