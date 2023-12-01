HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough Education Foundation is looking for more people to mentor students.

This position is for people who can serve as role models, offer advice, and dedicate 30 minutes per week to them.

“I think once you get into it, you can’t help but love doing it,” Mentor Cynthia Weiss said.

The volunteer opportunity is to serve middle and high school kids who without your help, might not have a college future.

There are 325 students across Hillsborough County Schools with mentors like Weiss who assist them.

“I’d say there’s no end to the number of students we could help if we had the mentors available.”

Weiss said is someone with empathy should apply for this job.

“As part of our mentoring onboarding process, we’re getting to know you as a volunteer and what your interest is, and what you do for a living and that really helps us pair the mentor with a student who might potentially have similar interests,” said Anna Corman, Hillsborough Education Foundation’s Interim CEO.

There is no tutoring involved unless you can help.

You must be 18 or older to apply and pass a background check. The application can be found by clicking on this link.

Mentor meetings are held both virtually and in person.