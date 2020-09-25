Mental health clinic for Tampa Bay veterans and their families celebrates 1-year anniversary

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic is celebrating one year of serving the community.

The mental health clinic at Aspire Health Partners is the first of its kind to provide accessible, mental health services to post 9/11 veterans and military families.

The clinic serves the Tampa Bay area and accepts clients from all over Florida.

Employees at the clinic say the coronavirus pandemic has presented new challenges for them.

“Kids are being homeschooled and people’s jobs look different, not to mention all of the normal stressors for a military family that go on day to day. So yes, we have seen increase referrals for particular couples and families who are having a difficult time managing life that looks different,” said the clinic’s director, Karen Blanchette.

The clinic is offering teladoc visits for veterans and families.

Staff will celebrate their one-year anniversary Friday with a Give Back Give Away drive-up event from 9 am until 11 am at their location on 4520 Oak Fair Boulevard in Tampa.

Members of the community, including current and former clients, as well as community partners, are welcome to drive by the clinic during that time to receive a drawstring backpack filled with school supplies, self-care items and a family game.

