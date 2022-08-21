TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men who they claim are connected to two bank robberies in the area.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, John Ward, 48, and Terry Zukowski, 28, were accused of robbing a Bank of America in Carrollwood on Saturday. Deputies said a man, believed to be Ward, entered the bank at 10:17 a.m. and jumped over the teller’s counter and demanded an employee give him money. He then left in a white Honda Accord that was waiting outside after taking an undisclosed amount of cash.

Detectives reportedly found the Accord at the Park on Waters Apartments and discovered it was registered to Ward. The release said “large amounts” of money were found inside the car, matching the cash stolen from the bank.

Deputies said they stopped a man, believed to be Zukowski, wearing only boxers and a white tank top while running nearby. His clothes were reportedly found at a nearby lake. Detectives said he admitted to driving the getaway car at the Bank of America robbery, in addition to another robbery at Suncoast Credit Union on August 3.

HCSO said both men were charged with robbery while wearing a mask.

“Thanks to the hard work, great investigative skills, and quick response by deputies responding to the scene, the two suspects were located and charged,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said.