TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Hillsborough County men were charged with vehicular homicide months after they struck and killed a 19-year-old during a street race in June of 2021, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Juan Gonzalez, 22, and Anthony Gonzalez, 21, were racing along East College Avenue on June 22, 2021, at speeds over 100 mph when they both crashed into the passenger side of a 19-year-old woman who was driving across the intersection at 6th Street Southeast.

After the impact, the woman’s car spun onto the front yard of a nearby home where it struck a tree and caught fire.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, March 23, Troopers found Juan and Anthony Gonzalez at Ruskin area locations. Both were arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, racing and reckless driving. The two men were transported to the Hillsborough County Jail where bond was set at $8,500.