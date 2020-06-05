Men caught on video burglarizing Tampa jewelry store during protests

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are looking for three men who were caught on video breaking into a Tampa jewelry store during protests in the city last weekend.

The burglary happened at the International Diamond Center, 10330 N. Dale Mabry Highway, on May 31.

Surveillance video shows the three men break a window and enter the store around 2:30 a.m. Deputies say they stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and left in a four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima or similar type of vehicle.

Investigators say all three of the men are black and between the ages of 18 and 24. One of the suspects was wearing a gold and black shirt and using a white shirt as a face covering and has tattoos of stars on his left arm. The other suspect was wearing a black hodded sweatshirt and jeans. The other was wearing a blue, orange and yellow hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

“This is another incident of people taking advantage of the circumstances during the ongoing protests, but this type of behavior is never okay,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Thankfully, this burglary was caught on camera. If you know who these three suspects are or where to find them, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.”

This was the second Tampa jewelry store that was hit during protests last week. Deputies say a group of people also burglarized Shalimar Jewelers and stole several thousand dollars worth of items.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the International Diamond Center burglary to call them at (813) 247-0356.

