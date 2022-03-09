Memorial to mark first anniversary of Tampa officer’s death

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department will hold a brief ceremony on Wednesday to memorialize fallen Officer Jesse Madsen on the one-year anniversary of his death.

Madsen was killed on March 9, 2021, after he veered his cruiser into the path of a wrong-way driver who was speeding down Interstate 275. The driver, Joshua Daniel Montague, was also killed in the crash.

Then Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said Madsen died trying to protect others. Police said he received seven of the department’s Life Saving awards during his 16 years of service.

He leaves behind a wife and three kids.

A brief remembrance ceremony will be held in the front of the Monument for Fallen Officers at the Tampa Police Department headquarters Wednesday morning at 11:30 a.m. Mayor Jane Castor, Tampa Police Chief Mary O’ Connor and other members of the agency will be in attendance.