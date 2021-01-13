Memorial page set up for Hillsborough County deputy killed on duty

TAMPA (WFLA) – A memorial page has been set up for a Hillsborough County deputy killed in the line of duty.

Master Corporal Brian Lavigne was killed Monday in the line of duty while responding to a call as backup.

Lavigne was just days away from his retirement. He leaves behind his wife and two grown children.

Anyone interested in donating to the LaVigne family is asked to do so through the Lynn Sowers Memorial Foundation. This is the official way to donate to the family.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

The sheriff’s office said Travis Zachary Gabirel Garrett has been charged with first-degree murder, DUI manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of resisting arrest, felony criminal mischief, and aggravated fleeing to elude.

He currently remains in the hospital.