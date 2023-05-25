TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — From weather delays to missed connections and even lost baggage, Memorial Day weekend can easily become a travel nightmare.

So far this year, cancelations are running below 2% nationwide.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said, “So far this may, we’re seeing those numbers hold but this weekend will be a test of the system.”

TSA is already reporting record passenger volumes.

What does that mean here in the Bay area?

Around 70,000 passengers are expected to come through the doors of Tampa International Airport every day, with as many as 90,000 on peak travel days.

“All of our shops and restaurants are fully opened [and] TSA checkpoints are going to be fully staffed,” TPA Spokesperson Emily Nipps said. “We know this is going to be a record year and summer is going to be a busy travel season for us.”

Some tips to help you avoid the travel headache?

Choose blue express curbside for drop-offs and pick-ups. Pay for parking ahead of time online. Avoid circling; there is a cell phone lot you can park in while waiting for your passenger to arrive. Check for any weather delays.

As for the Wagner family, they say their flight from Detroit Thursday was a breeze.

“It was a pretty smooth flight,” Kelly Wagner said.

“Yeah easy flight,” Kelly’s husband, Ari Wagner, agreed. “Ask her, Margo, how’d you do?

“Good,” their 4-year-old daughter responded.