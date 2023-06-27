TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — US Special Operations Command held a memorial service to honor the legacy of the “Godfather of the Green Berets” Tuesday.

The ceremony for Sgt. Maj. William Dawson Waugh was held at MacDill Air Force Base.

During his military career, Waugh served in multiple Special Forces units and earned his Green Beret.

In 1977, he worked with the CIA’s Special Activities Division for over 25 years, helping the agency keep track of Carlos the Jackal and Osama Bin Laden. He was also among the first Americans in Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks to help take down the Taliban.

