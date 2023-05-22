TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —Tampa’s newest restaurant addition, Melting Pot Social, opened Monday in the heart of the city at AVE Tampa Riverwalk.

The “playful concept that matches the city’s laid-back vibe” comes from Tampa-based Front Burner, owners of Melting Pot who have run restaurants in the Tampa Bay area since 1981.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new concept to the Tampa community, which we have served for over four decades. Melting Pot Social, MeltSO for short, will be a whimsical dining experience featuring inventive craft cocktails, customizable cheese and chocolate fondue made at fondue bars as well as meltable, craveable, and shareable plates. The inviting restaurant design is perfect to sip, dip, and eat at any time of the day, from quick bites to casual meetups to after work drinks,” Chief Curator, Dan Stone, said.

The menu features American food and modern fondue with a melting pot of flavors. It will also include flambéed flatbread, fondue burgers, and mouthwatering handhelds, along with create-your-own cheese and chocolate fondue served hot and melted to every table.

MeltSO will be open for dinner seven days a week starting Monday. They’ll have weekday brunch starting Tuesday, May 23, and weekend brunch starting Saturday, May 27.