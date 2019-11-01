Mel’s Hot Dog owner wants changes to speed on Busch Blvd after car slams into building

Tampa, FL (WFLA) – Mel’s Hot Dogs off Busch Boulevard is back open after someone apparently tried to make it a drive-thru.

A car came crashing into the nearly 47-year-old restaurant Thursday night. Sadly, this isn’t the first time it’s happened. Another truck crashed into the business two decades ago.

The owner tells us speeding on Busch Boulevard is a problem.

“Somebody came this way made a left turn and cars were coming said I got it. It was coming so fast, misjudged the time and distance, kaboom… I lose,” said Mel Lohn, owner.

Now Lohn is hoping to work with the Tampa City Council and the Department of Transportation to try to reduce the speed on Busch Boulevard.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash.