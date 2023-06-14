TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa International Airport introduced the winner of this year’s “Voice of Tampa” contest — a fundraising initiative where contestants enter for the chance to have their voice featured on the airport’s shuttles.

“Meet the winner: Sean Baker, a retired USMC helicopter pilot,” airport officials announced Tuesday.

The Temple Terrace resident flew helicopters for the U.S. Marine Corps for 22 years. He was based out of Marine Corps Air Stations in Southern California, aboard U.S. Navy ships and MacDill Air Force Base before retiring in 2014 with the rank of Major.

He more commonly goes by a colorful nickname that served as his aviator call sign – “Moobs” – because of his height.

(Courtesy of Tampa International Airport)

“I’m almost 6-foot-5, a rather tall guy,” Baker mused. “At my height, most people are eye level with my chest.” Because they were looking at Baker’s chest and not his eyes, the nickname stuck; he’s been using it ever since.

Baker entered the contest after reading about it in TPA’s email newsletter. Now, the lucky winner’s voice will be featured on the airport’s shuttles during the month of July.

(Courtesy of Tampa International Airport)

The initiative began in 2020 as a fundraiser for the United Way Suncoast and continued in May 2023.

Last year’s Voice of TPA winner, Coretta Youmans, shared that winning the contest felt like an opportunity she had dreamed about for a long time.

A $5 donation got entrants one raffle ticket to enter the contest. All proceeds went to United Way Suncoast, to help its mission of providing food, financial assistance, and educational support to those in need in the Tampa Bay.

“Congrats, Sean! We look forward to welcoming you to record at TPA soon.”