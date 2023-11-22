TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida State Fairgrounds just got a little brighter. The fairgrounds debuted Sunny, its newest mascot on Tuesday.

Fairgrounds officials said Sunny is a vibrant character full of energy that defines the Florida State Fairgrounds.

“Sunny radiates joy and will bring it to visitors of all ages,” the fairgrounds said. “With the introduction of Sunny, the Florida State Fairgrounds brings a face to the property that locals, Florida residents and visitors from around the country all hold special memories at and events that guests look forward to year-round. Sunny gives guests someone to connect with and embodies the spirit of the fairgrounds, celebrating life, fun and the endless possibilities that come with each day and each event at the fairgrounds. Whether guests are at the fairgrounds for year-round festivities or to immerse themselves in the excitement of the annual State Fair, they can count on Sunny to be their guide through every adventure!”

Sunny’s first public appearance will be at St. Pete’s 95th annual Santa Parade and Tree Lightning on Saturday.