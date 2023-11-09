TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — MacDill Air Force Base and the 6th Air Refueling Wing unveiled their official mascot Thursday.

“Champa Boom is a boom operator for the KC-135 and KC-46. He is a fun-loving, super energetic Airman whose motor doesn’t stop,” the Air Force Base said. “Champa loves being around people. He is a staunch advocate for America’s airpower. He remains a steadfast professional with a hint of mischief.”

The Air Force Base said Champa hails from the Tampa Bay area and was lucy enough to be stationed on MacDill AFB for his first assignment.

Champa’s name comes from Tampa Bay being a championship region and combining the words Tampa and Champion. Officials said Boom comes from the primary mission in the 6th Air Refueling Wing.

“We refuel aircraft in midair from our tanker through a boom. Hence the name Champa Boom,” the Air Force Base said.

Champa will attend several events on and off the base in an effort to entertain and recruit.