McKay Bay homicide: Tampa police to provide update

A spokesperson for the Tampa Police Department confirmed “additional body parts” were found at McKay Bay, near the 22nd Street Causeway Bridge, just before noon on Friday. (WFLA)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa police are planning to provide an update on the homicide investigation involving body parts, located in McKay Bay earlier this month.

Tampa police identified Stephanie Crone-Overholts as the victim from the homicide investigation following the discovery of body parts in McKay Bay on Nov. 20.

Crone-Overholts had been living in Florida for several months, most recently at a home in Lutz with a man who says he met her by chance at a McDonalds parking lot.

Police have not named any suspects or persons of interest in this case.

A press conference is expected at 7:30 p.m.