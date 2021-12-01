McKay Bay body parts case: Murder suspect scheduled to appear in court Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for a Tampa Bay man accused of killing and dismembering a woman, then dumping her body in McKay Bay.

In a petition sent to a judge earlier this week, the State’s Attorney’s Office argued Robert Kessler should not be released before standing trial.

Kessler was charged with second-degree murder and the abuse of a human body in the death of Stephanie Crone-Overholts of Erie, Pennysylvania after her body parts were found in the bay last month.

Police said a fisherman discovered a leg belonging to the 47-year-old woman. Another leg was found the next day. Several days later, a cadaver dog led police to her upper torso and one of her arms.

Police released photos of the woman’s tattoo—three hearts with ribbons running across them with the names Sean, Greg and Zach—which helped them identify her.

Police said Crone-Overholds had met Kessler at a local McDonalds and lived with him for several weeks.

Detectives said they found several areas that appeared to be splattered with blood around his home, and suspected blood inside his car, and that blood and DNA found on a matress matched Crone-Overholts’.

State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a motion asking for Kessler to be detained pretrial.

“[Kessler] has committed a dangerous crime, and the facts and circumstances indicate a disregard for the safety of the community, and there are no conditions of release that will adequately protect the community,” Warren wrote in the motion.

Kessler refused to leave his jail cell for a routine court appearance on Monday.