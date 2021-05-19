McDonald’s workers strike for $15 minimum wage in Tampa

Hillsborough County

TAMPA (WFLA) -Dozens of McDonald’s workers in Tampa walked off the job today, demanding the company raise wages to $15 an hour.

It’s part of a nationwide strike that took place in 15 cities around the country.

One protester 8 On Your Side spoke with says the restaurant chain needs to do more to help employees who helped battle COVID-19.

“I’m 61 years old. I have had COVID and they don’t have no coverage for me. The days I’m off of work, I have to take it as a loss. They should have something that would cover us for the days we have to be off of work,” Gail Rogers said.

The protest was held just a day before McDonald’s annual shareholder meeting.

