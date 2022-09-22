TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said the time to prepare for a hurricane is now.

While there are no major storms in the Gulf and forecasts for an approaching storm are currently widely varied, Castor said people should not wait to prepare for a major storm.

“Please, do not wait. If a storm were to hit us, the reality is, is that everyone is going to be on their own for a number of hours,” Castor said. “So, you have to make sure you can take care of the issues you can control right now.”

The mayor added that people should have hurricane supplies at the ready, well before a storm is predicted to hit the area.

Castor said supplies should include food, water, and any prescription medication. A full list of needed supplies can be found at TampaGov.net.

The mayor also said flood and evacuation zones have recently changed and people should be aware of their own situation for their personal safety.

“I’ve lived in my house for well over 20 years and have never been in a flood zone,” Castor said. “I’m in a flood zone right now, so those zones have changed.”