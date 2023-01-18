One of the proposed changes gives City Council more control over hiring of department heads, like the police chief

TAMPA (WFLA) – City council members want to change the city of Tampa’s charter to give themselves more power in the process to select and hire a department head, such as the Chief of Police.

But on Wednesday, Mayor Jane Castor announced in a guest column in the Tampa Bay Times that she would veto five charter amendments approved by the council on Jan. 5.

Castor’s selection of former Chief Mary O’Connor wasn’t without controversy. Councilwoman Lynn Hurtak said citizens felt left out of the hiring process.

“Cleaning up that language is 100 percent what the citizens are asking us to do,” Hurtak told News Channel 8. “They were livid that they didn’t get a say in the process because [Castor] was able to put in an interim and say, ‘Oh, she’s starting the job already’ even though city council hadn’t gotten to its approval process yet.”

After O’Connor’s forced resignation following the golf cart stop by a Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy, Hurtak and the council unanimously approved proposed changes in the charter on how to appoint department heads.

“We should be hiring an interim that knows the department that is a current employee,” Hurtak said.

The amendment would also require council approval for the mayor’s nomination or else the mayor has 90 days to nominate someone else.

Castor sent a memo to the city council explaining her opposition to each amendment, including one that would limit council members to only serve four consecutive terms.

“In a strong Mayor form of government, Council members should be a check on the Mayor’s appointment authority – but should not wrest control of that authority,” Castor wrote about the department head appointment process. “At the end of the day, it is the Mayor who has the responsibility to supervise and manage, and the power to remove or terminate, department heads and senior administrators.”

Outside City Hall on Wednesday evening, a small group protested the mayor’s veto of an amendment to give the police Citizens Review Board (CRB) its own independent attorney.

“She gives the explanation, well this is strong mayor form of government, I get to decide what the people can have,” one of the protestors said.

Ultimately, any changes to the charter that outlines how Tampa’s city government works need approval from the voters.

“I think the vetoes are basically telling the public that they shouldn’t have a right to vote on these issues,” Hurtak said.

Hurtak said she plans to call for a voter to override the mayor’s vetoes after public comment during Thursday’s City Council meeting.

The council has to act quickly because Friday is the deadline for the five charter amendments to appear on the March ballot. That is also when Castor is up for reelection.