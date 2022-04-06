TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor called on the city ethics commission Wednesday to improve transparency and accountability regarding lobbyist activities in Tampa.

This came after controversies arose involving two Tampa council members: Orlando Gudes and John Dingfelder.

On March 15, Dingfelder turned in his resignation as part of a settlement with a government consultant.

Public records revealed that the city’s attorney found that texts and emails involving Dingfelder showed ethical problems that went against the “City of Tampa Ethics Code and/or the State Ethics Code.”

Meanwhile, Gudes stepped down from his position on March 31 as council chairman after the city said it learned of harassments claims against the him.

Castor called controversies “isolated incidents” that do not reflect the city council as a whole.

“Tampa’s Code of Ethics is stronger than the state of Florida’s, but these recent controversies suggest the City of Tampa can do more to improve our transparency and accountability,” she said.

To reach these improvements, Castor said the city will modernize public records requests and retain records on employee phones.