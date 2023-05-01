TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa mayor Jane Castor will be sworn in for her second term Monday.

She won reelection, only facing write-in opposition.

“I’m honored and humbled to be reelected as mayor of the greatest city in the nation,” Castor said upon learning the results on election night.

As she cast her ballot earlier in the day the mayor voiced opposition to proposed amendments to the city’s charter up for voters’ approval.

“These charter amendments were mashed together at the last moment and not well thought through,” she said. “So, I would encourage individuals to vote ‘no’ and have respect for the charter amendment team that spent more than a year going through our charter.”

One amendment that was eventually approved by voters shifts the balance of power between city council and the mayor. It gives council members more say when hiring department heads. Mayor Castor received criticism during her first term over the appointment of former police chief Mary O’Connor, the following controversy, and O’Connor’s resignation.

Castor’s first term was highlighted by the pandemic. She was praised for her response on masks, stay-at-home orders- and helping businesses survive. The mayor also began the ‘pipes’ project, investing nearly $3 billion in fixing the city’s water system. There are also several construction projects changing the city’s landscape.

According to Castor, she’ll continue to focus on the city’s sustainability and resilience in her second term. She has plans to improve transportation, further develop the workforce and address the affordable housing crisis.

“That is an issue that we’re addressing and we’re addressing it from every possible avenue,” she explained. “It comes down to the housing supply that will meet the demand. We have a goal of 10,000 affordable units by 2027.”

Castor will be sworn in alongside the city council at Armature Works on Monday at 9 a.m.